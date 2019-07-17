Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|67.82
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|76.82
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 420.19% and its average price target is $33.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
