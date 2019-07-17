Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 76.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 420.19% and its average price target is $33.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.