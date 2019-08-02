Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Contrasting side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 58.95 N/A -0.64 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.