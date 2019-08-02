Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Contrasting side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|58.95
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.