Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.