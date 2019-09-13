Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.44 N/A -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.