Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 64.90 N/A -0.62 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.3 and its 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 2,562.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 23% respectively. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.