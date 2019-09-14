Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.62 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 426.32% and its average price target is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.53%. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.