Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.75 N/A -0.62 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 230.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.