Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 47.75 N/A -0.64 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.61 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 123.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 42.4%. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Moderna Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.