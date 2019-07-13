Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 69.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.3 beta indicates that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average price target and a 205.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.