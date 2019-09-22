Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 89.08% and its consensus price target is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.