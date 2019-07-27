Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.62 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.57 N/A -1.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.3 and its 230.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 68%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Competitively, 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.