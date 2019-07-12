Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparing side by side

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 72.24 N/A -0.62 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 102.62 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta, while its volatility is 230.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 23.84% and its consensus target price is $118.5.

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.