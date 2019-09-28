Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparison side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,145,291,273.31% -46.9% -37.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,047,473.49% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.95 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 195.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 8.5% respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.