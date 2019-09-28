Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparison side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|8.04M
|-7.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,145,291,273.31%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|189,047,473.49%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.95 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 195.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 8.5% respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
