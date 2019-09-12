Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Contrasting side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.84 N/A -0.64 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 416.66 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.