Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.33 N/A -0.62 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 211.11% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.