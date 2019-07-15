Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|68.33
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 211.11% and its consensus target price is $14.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
