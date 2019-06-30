Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.98 N/A -0.62 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 88.3%. Insiders owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.