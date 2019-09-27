Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.06 N/A -0.64 0.00 Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 97.4%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.