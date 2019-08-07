Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 60.78 N/A -0.64 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.95 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 195.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 345.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 72.4% respectively. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.