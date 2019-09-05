CYBG Plc (LON:CYBG) Investors: UBS Maintains Buy Rating; HUFVUDSTADEN AB SHS A ORDINARY SHARES (HUFAF) Shorts Down By 4.53%

HUFVUDSTADEN AB SHS A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. HUFAF’s SI was 126,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 132,400 shares previously. It closed at $17.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock rating of CYBG Plc (LON:CYBG) was reiterated by stock research analysts at UBS. This was revealed in a research note on 5 September.

Hufvudstaden AB engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property Management and Parking Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and manages office and retail properties, as well as multi-storey car parks.

Among 4 analysts covering CYBG Plc (LON:CYBG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CYBG Plc has GBX 285 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 200’s average target is 80.82% above currents GBX 110.61 stock price. CYBG Plc had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral”. The stock of CYBG PLC (LON:CYBG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 19 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CYBG in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock of CYBG PLC (LON:CYBG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CYBG in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 195 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of CYBG PLC (LON:CYBG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 23.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking services and products to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.52 billion GBP. The firm operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking services and products, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

The stock decreased 20.96% or GBX 29.34 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 110.61. About 6.61 million shares traded or 140.17% up from the average. CYBG PLC (LON:CYBG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.