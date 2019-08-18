Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $675,869; Woodstock Has Decreased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Share Price Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 878,403 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 39,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 114,720 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 154,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 43,472 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 340 shares. Penobscot Investment Com Inc holds 0.33% or 8,715 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.02% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Limited Liability has 19,589 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.47% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mawer Limited has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nevada-based Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 18,906 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Argent Tru accumulated 1,984 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 323,974 shares stake. Wedgewood Ptnrs holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,500 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,929 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1,722 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,164 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 12,600 shares to 422,391 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 13,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nanotech Breakthrough To Usher In Revaluation Of CyberOptics – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 563% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CyberOptics Receives $1.2 Million Order for MRS-Enabled SQ3000â„¢ CMM Systems for Inspection and Metrology of Printer Cartridge Components – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Citigroup invested in 6,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 20,066 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Ltd has 179,461 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,903 shares. Penbrook Lc has 1.74% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Northern holds 32,681 shares. Blackrock holds 206,441 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 1,384 shares. 20,194 are held by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc. 40,602 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 221,197 shares stake.