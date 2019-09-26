Cyberoptics (CYBE) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $511,296 as Market Value Declined; Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 193.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 31,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The hedge fund held 48,457 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 16,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 5,778 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 318,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 329,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 1.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CYBE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway invested in 25,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30,443 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 0% or 16,616 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,934 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.71% or 98,060 shares. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.26% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). State Street Corp holds 0% or 13,840 shares in its portfolio. 125,685 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 348,653 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,478 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 214 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 459,637 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 63,855 shares. 105 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 32,360 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 361,431 shares to 317,820 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 272,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in B.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.42M for 7.94 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

