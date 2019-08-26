Cyberoptics (CYBE) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $689,163 as Valuation Declined; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Monetary Management Group Boosted Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 16,804 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 68,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 60,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 5.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,602 are owned by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Northern Tru Corp holds 32,681 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc reported 72,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0% or 7,807 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 49,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,501 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). 226,000 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. State Street has 12,828 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.74% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Millennium Lc has 67,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 1,384 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 50,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 1,382 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Webster National Bank N A holds 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,894 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Calamos Advsr Limited stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fragasso Group Incorporated holds 0.13% or 14,647 shares. Jnba Finance invested in 3,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charter Tru Co has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 23,695 shares. Lakewood Lp stated it has 6.32M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 21,280 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.