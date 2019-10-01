CyberOptics (CYBE) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Cs Mckee LP Decreased By $718,200 Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Expedia Group (EXPE) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 5,400 shares as Expedia Group (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 168,030 shares with $22.35 million value, down from 173,430 last quarter. Expedia Group now has $19.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter's $0.15 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation's analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 26,199 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance" on September 15, 2019

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $8,740 activity. 500 CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares with value of $8,740 were bought by Kulkarni Subodh K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 28,500 shares. Heartland Advisors accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Blackrock reported 208,736 shares. Millennium Limited invested in 0% or 34,273 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 50,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 459,637 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 11,000 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 63,855 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 37,497 shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 14,704 shares. Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 3.89% or 160,000 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $102.23 million. The company's sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 32.77 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Expedia Group Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International Wholesale Rates – PRNewswire" on September 17, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Expedia has $16000 highest and $14000 lowest target. $149’s average target is 10.85% above currents $134.41 stock price. Expedia had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.