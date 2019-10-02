CyberOptics (CYBE) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Shorts at VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (VODAF) Raised By 123.13%

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 29,155 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:VODAF) had an increase of 123.13% in short interest. VODAF’s SI was 62,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 123.13% from 28,100 shares previously. It closed at $8.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VODAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing What’s Next For Rovio – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone, Telecom Italia wrap network sharing, tower agreements – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone to compensate customers after Australia probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VODAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Telecom pushes for OK of Vodafone Australia deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Telekom: A Dividend Cut Is Likely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, offers mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise clients in South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. The Company’s services cover managed connectivity, converged communications, connectivity and network, fixed-line and wireless connections, Internet and virtual private network, hosted cloud, enterprise mobility, unified communication, machine to machine communications, broadband, track and monitor, mHealth, and mEducation, as well as wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.88 million. The company's sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 32.33 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. The insider Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740.

