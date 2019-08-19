CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 17 1.58 N/A 0.44 30.50 Novanta Inc. 83 4.12 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 demonstrates CyberOptics Corporation and Novanta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novanta Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CyberOptics Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CyberOptics Corporation and Novanta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novanta Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CyberOptics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novanta Inc. are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novanta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CyberOptics Corporation and Novanta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CyberOptics Corporation’s upside potential is 74.58% at a $25 consensus target price. Novanta Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 9.61% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CyberOptics Corporation seems more appealing than Novanta Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CyberOptics Corporation and Novanta Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 90.3%. CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Novanta Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Novanta Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.