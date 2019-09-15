CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.73 N/A 0.44 30.50 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 231 10.08 N/A 1.87 134.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CyberOptics Corporation and Mesa Laboratories Inc. Mesa Laboratories Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CyberOptics Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CyberOptics Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mesa Laboratories Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyberOptics Corporation and Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

CyberOptics Corporation has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s 0.22 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation are 5 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CyberOptics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CyberOptics Corporation and Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s average target price is $250, while its potential upside is 5.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares and 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of CyberOptics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Mesa Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.