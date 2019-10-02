CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

We will be comparing the differences between CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 14 8.33 6.94M 0.44 30.50 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 0.00 1.83M 0.42 11.99

Table 1 highlights CyberOptics Corporation and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CyberOptics Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CyberOptics Corporation and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 48,060,941.83% 5.1% 4.2% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 38,236,523.19% 21.3% 17.3%

Risk & Volatility

CyberOptics Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Image Sensing Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation are 5 and 3.2. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 4.2 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberOptics Corporation and Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 32.7% respectively. CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Image Sensing Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation beats on 11 of the 13 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.