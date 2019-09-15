CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Comparison side by side

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.73 N/A 0.44 30.50 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Schmitt Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CyberOptics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CyberOptics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Schmitt Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CyberOptics Corporation beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.