CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CyberOptics Corporation has 58.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CyberOptics Corporation has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CyberOptics Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 3.90% 3.30% Industry Average 7.24% 13.26% 7.99%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CyberOptics Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation N/A 18 34.90 Industry Average 61.70M 852.65M 53.33

CyberOptics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CyberOptics Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CyberOptics Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.30 1.74 2.73

CyberOptics Corporation presently has an average price target of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. The peers have a potential upside of 41.42%. With higher probable upside potential for CyberOptics Corporation’s peers, analysts think CyberOptics Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CyberOptics Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation -5.19% -6.14% -21.77% -18.07% -0.18% -4.59% Industry Average 2.52% 7.55% 12.94% 12.45% 23.95% 22.26%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while CyberOptics Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation are 3.9 and 2.6. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation’s peers have 3.64 and 2.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberOptics Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CyberOptics Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.14 shows that CyberOptics Corporation is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CyberOptics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation’s rivals beat CyberOptics Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.