CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Comparison side by side

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.67 N/A 0.44 30.50 Bel Fuse Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 1.69 9.11

Demonstrates CyberOptics Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bel Fuse Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

CyberOptics Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bel Fuse Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. CyberOptics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CyberOptics Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 51.2%. 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance while Bel Fuse Inc. has 12.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.