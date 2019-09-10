Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Stock Value Rose While Crow Point Partners Cut Position by $364,738; Credit Capital Investments Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $477,000

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "IBM's Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mngmt LP has 164,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Com has 1.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 336,979 shares. New York-based Kings Point Cap has invested 1.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5.76 million shares. Commerce Bancorp stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,701 shares. 90,227 were reported by Holderness Investments Communications. The California-based Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Todd Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 830,287 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg stated it has 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pension reported 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carderock Cap Mngmt reported 43,613 shares. Westwood Holdings reported 22,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Fin Advsrs Incorporated has 20,818 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.62% or 138,007 shares.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80 million for 127.86 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.