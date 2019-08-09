Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $14.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holding by $352,470; Shares Declined

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 123,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 274,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64 million, down from 397,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 1.53M shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9,039 shares to 313,007 shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 89,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.