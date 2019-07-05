Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Position in Philip Morris (PM) as Market Valuation Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 334,326 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.25 million for 129.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.