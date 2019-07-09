Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Position Has Increased by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $518,315 as Stock Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 44,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 9.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 396,574 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orleans Cap Corporation La has 2.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,620 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Curbstone Finance Corp has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 6,474 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 152,632 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 3.48 million shares stake. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx reported 70,913 shares stake. Magellan Asset Mngmt, a Australia-based fund reported 432 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability accumulated 18,493 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation stated it has 59,188 shares. Moreover, Churchill Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 157,051 shares. Alps Advisors owns 970,445 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa owns 95,492 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 87,376 were accumulated by Btim.