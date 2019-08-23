Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holder Crow Point Partners Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Wedbush Securities Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 12.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 340,123 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,770 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,089 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT).

