Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose While Hodges Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Eni Spa Spons Adr (E) Shares Declined While South State Has Decreased Stake

South State Corp decreased its stake in Eni Spa Spons Adr (E) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 9,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 105,499 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 114,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Eni Spa Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 120,734 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 10/05/2018 – Eni Hires KPMG to Assess Alleged Bid to Misdirect Legal Probes; 18/05/2018 – NSEA CRUDE: Statoil Offers Oseberg Cargo; Eni Seeks Troll; 21/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT SAYS PLANS TO ANALYZE DRILLING RESULTS, TO CONTINUE EXPLORATION WORK AT LICENSING AREA; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S ENI INVESTED $600 MILLION IN ALGERIA IN 2017, PLANS “BILLIONS” IN INVESTMENTS IN NEXT THREE YEARS – ENI CEO; 09/05/2018 – ENI COMPLETES RAMP-UP OF OCHIGUFU FIELD OFFSHORE ANGOLA; 03/04/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.75 FROM EUR 15.5; 09/03/2018 – Eni backs U.S. nuclear fusion firm formed by ex-MIT researchers; 25/04/2018 – Eni executive involved in corruption probes takes leave of absence; 11/05/2018 – Iran’s oil customers in Europe keep buying, but expect problems with financing; 27/04/2018 – Eni 1Q Oper Pft EUR2.4B

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 190.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 59,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 425,904 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 43,667 shares to 286,734 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Analysts await Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.91 per share. E’s profit will be $1.19B for 11.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Eni S.p.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.56% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 183,913 shares to 154,642 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 47,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,320 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

