CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Touches $146.94 High on Jul, 28; INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (ITCC) Sellers Decreased By 83.62% Their Shorts

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $160.16 target or 9.00% above today’s $146.94 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.53B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $160.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $497.34M more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ITCC) had a decrease of 83.62% in short interest. ITCC’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 83.62% from 11,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0438 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 million. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. It has a 43.8 P/E ratio. The firm provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service well-known provider basis.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 101.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.