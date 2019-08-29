Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Rose While Telemus Capital Has Lifted Position by $476,000; Ithaka Group Lowered Visa (V) Position by $1.71 Million; Market Value Rose

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 682,276 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 282,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15M, down from 293,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 104,228 shares to 99,315 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.