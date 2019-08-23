Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Rose While Cim Lifted Holding; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 13/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets to a $24 billion valuation Plus, is Facebook having a negative impact on society? Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming to Code, and James Comey narrates his imminent audiobook; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 700,070 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,598 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management Inc invested in 3.54% or 62,177 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated holds 0.86% or 15,665 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated invested in 18,312 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 181,443 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 427,702 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 54,500 shares in its portfolio. Tekne Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 198,680 shares. Bamco New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 83,417 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust owns 4.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.60 million shares. California-based Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh invested 2.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barnett And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 540 shares. 5,570 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Com.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyberArk Software: A High-Growth Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Does CyberArk Software Still Have Room to Run? – The Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk: An Ideal Candidate For Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cyberark: Leading The Growth In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.