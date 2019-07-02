Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Price Rose While A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Share Price Declined, Litespeed Management Lowered Stake

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 333,485 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 17,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 55,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 331,962 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software

Since January 2, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 13,631 shares valued at $242,884 was made by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, January 9. Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517 worth of stock. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 143 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.43 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 334,824 shares. Sageworth holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,916 shares. Principal invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 19,218 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 2.05M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,829 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 441,712 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 127.25 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.