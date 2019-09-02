Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake Has Raised by Cim Llc; Chevron (CVX) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Lifted Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CYBR September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advisors has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grassi Invest Mngmt invested in 1.39% or 76,327 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whitnell & owns 17,865 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt stated it has 155,514 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 30,611 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,132 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.34% or 13,500 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 76,441 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd holds 2.03% or 22,795 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,212 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.