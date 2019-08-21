Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Position by $3.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Position in Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Lowered by $1.15 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 29,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 373,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, down from 402,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 532,244 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 233,482 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 54,080 shares to 248,994 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 95,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 55,070 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 771 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 80 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 12,992 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 357,273 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 15.66M shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 160,851 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.17% or 28,260 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 84,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 13,577 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).