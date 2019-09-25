Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Stake; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Lowered Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Equinix (EQIX) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53B, down from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equinix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $573.44. About 145,056 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 53,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 46,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 316,830 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Indust./Prod.Dura (FXR) by 187,098 shares to 301,008 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

