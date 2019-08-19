Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Has Increased Stake; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Lifted Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 148.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 113,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $179.64. About 3.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.61. About 534,787 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Seatown Pte Limited holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,500 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd has 584 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 39,687 shares stake. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.11% or 34,996 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management owns 6.45% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 101,382 shares. Wright Invsts Incorporated has invested 2.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 37,293 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,970 shares. Ghp Advsr holds 14,444 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 10,116 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. The California-based Polaris Greystone Gru has invested 2.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Fincl Consulate Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,444 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 1,300 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares to 93,700 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.