Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Boosted Its Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Telus (TU) Stock Value Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Its Holding

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 30,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 109,387 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 140,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 262,424 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.43 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $235.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 35,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

