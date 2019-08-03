Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stearns Financial Services Group Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $419,920 as Market Value Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 927,735 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital invested in 0.19% or 182,471 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 4.68M shares. Stewart Patten Com Limited Liability Corp reported 64,826 shares. Mai Capital reported 74,881 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 1.63% or 222,149 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,054 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 72,826 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 132,084 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 1.99% stake. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,483 shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 4.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,376 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800,542 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares to 233,798 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23,376 shares to 8,995 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,304 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).