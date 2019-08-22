CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Reaches $116.93 After 5.00% Down Move; Burlington Stores (BURL) Has 1.04 Sentiment

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 255,613 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access SolutionsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $4.40 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $111.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CYBR worth $219.90M less.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 173 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 166 decreased and sold their holdings in Burlington Stores Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 67.90 million shares, up from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 5 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 129 Increased: 107 New Position: 66.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 74.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 17.35% above currents $116.93 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15. Mizuho maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $14000 target. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Samlyn Capital Llc holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Ithaka Group Llc owns 127,470 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kames Capital Plc has 2.7% invested in the company for 606,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.52% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 243,462 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $77.84 million for 37.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.