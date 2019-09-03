Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Upped by Cim Llc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Boosted by Notis-Mcconarty Edward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $19.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.93. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 227,965 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,189 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 10,719 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 12,397 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co owns 113,715 shares or 5.87% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold accumulated 0.32% or 1,203 shares. 5,814 were reported by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 92,366 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 8,863 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 174,155 shares. 5,568 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc. Farmers Merchants has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 84 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.4% stake. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,133 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp owns 7,480 shares.