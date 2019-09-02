Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Held by Meritage Portfolio Management; Scott & Selber Trimmed Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was made by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $89.72 million for 40.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

