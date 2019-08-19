Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose While Davis R M Decreased Holding by $22.59 Million; Eqt (EQT) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Position by $22.19 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.79 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 189,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 47,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 237,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 73,833 shares to 242,070 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 6,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Reit Inc Reit (NYSE:EGP) by 3,899 shares to 7,292 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5,396 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.09% or 90,119 shares. Moreover, Parkside Finance Bancorporation Trust has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 1,882 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr. 135,475 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co. Jane Street Lc holds 35,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 400 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sound Shore Incorporated Ct holds 2.31% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5.79M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 38,413 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc invested in 30 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.03% or 162,603 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 286,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings.